BLOWING ROCK — Afternoon Art Club and Doodlebug club are weekly programs at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for elementary school-aged children and younger that supports growth in problem solving, cognitive abilities and, of course, artistic skills.
The Afternoon Art Club is in action Tuesday afternoons and every week, there is a topic whether it be a specific work of art or an artist. Children are given a brief presentation on the topic, and given limited instructions on what to do for their own personal work of art.
Children are then given the time to create their own piece of art based off of the presentation.
“My teaching philosophy is very open. I have certain students that take every project out of the box and do it their own way, whereas some might be more focused and really try to be inspired by that artwork or the week,” said Jennifer Garonzik, art educator at BRAHM.
The Doodlebug Club is similar, though it is for children below the age of six. During the club, parents are welcome to stay as children enjoy a story time that Garonzik bases the art lesson upon. The art or craft aligns with the art style of the story or the lesson.
“The doodlebug club is much more like process oriented, because these are kids that are just learning colors and how to hold a paintbrush. Whereas afternoon art we’d get into a little bit more art history and technique and things like that.” Garonzik said.
BRAHM’s art education department seeks to help provide more art to children with their after school or pre-k programs.
“All the elementary kids might get between 20 and 40 minutes of art a week. Art classes are more than just learning how to make with colors and drawing. They encourage a lot of problem solving. So, an artist might make a line that they don’t like and they can’t erase it. Well, how do you deal with that? How do you turn that mistake into a masterpiece? And so my philosophy is that art is least the same skills in art that we use in our everyday lives and everything. So teaching them how to problem solve, and stay positive and persevere even when something’s not turning out the way they like. I think those are all really valuable skills that we can apply across the board,” Garonzik said.
For more information about how to join, visit BRAHM’s website.
