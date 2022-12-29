BLOWING ROCK — Afternoon Art Club and Doodlebug club are weekly programs at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for elementary school-aged children and younger that supports growth in problem solving, cognitive abilities and, of course, artistic skills.

The Afternoon Art Club is in action Tuesday afternoons and every week, there is a topic whether it be a specific work of art or an artist. Children are given a brief presentation on the topic, and given limited instructions on what to do for their own personal work of art.

