BOONE — The High County Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America hosted their 16th annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Boone Mall to honor those who served the country.
Following a selection of patriotic music performed by the Watauga Community Band with conductor Bill Winkler, MOAA Vice-President Fred Schmitt recognized several organizations in the High Country that support veterans and military families, including American Legion Post 130, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7031, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, Blue Star Alliance Chapter 10, App State’s Veterans Association, Military Affairs Committee and ROTC programs.
After retired United States Navy Chaplain James Fisher delivered the invocation, Schmitt shared information about the MOAA’s impact on the community.
“We support the strong national defense. We advocate for the men and women who execute that mission,” Schmitt said. “We fight for the interests of all those in every service regardless of rank.”
The MOAA, which consists of members who are veterans and spouses of veterans, has more than 350,000 members nationally who “aggressively lobby” for “legislation to benefit our entire military family,” said Schmitt.
Schmitt said that the MOAA is active in the community including their “most notable recent accomplishment” as participating in the collaborative effort to have a Veterans memorial installed on King Street.
The MOAA then swore in several new elected officers including President Frankie Groff.
Veterans and family members of veterans were then invited to stand to be recognized. The recognition was categorized by which conflict they served in and later through march songs for the various branches of the military.
The Watauga County Community Band closed out the event with several more patriotic songs to be enjoyed by event attendees.
