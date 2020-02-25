MARS HILL — Mars Hill University recognizes 305 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Among them are Rachel Ann Vierheller of Adams and Lynsy McKinley Howe of Banner Elk.
