SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Honors College at the University of Utah welcomed 2,321 students for the fall 2020 semester, including the following local students: Alayna Arnholt of Boone, whose major is listed as Chemistry; and Will Ambler of Banner Elk, whose major is listed as Parks Recreation & Tourism.
The U has had an honors program for more than fifty years. An honors degree represents a student’s willingness to seriously engage breadth in their general education as well as depth in their major through advanced research or scholarship.
