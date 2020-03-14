Growing from 10 members last year to its current 29, the local N.C. National Interscholastic Cycling Association-affiliated youth mountain biking team recently began its third season.
NICA has operated in the state since 2015 and offers a mountain biking program for students in grades six through 12. The organization stated that it has a mission of enabling every North Carolina teen to “develop a strong mind, a strong body and strong character through lifelong participation in cycling.”
Jeff Cathey serves as the director of Watauga’s team with the help of 16 volunteer coaches and head coach Jason Mawhinney. In its previous two years, the group was what Cathey called a “composite team,” as the Watauga NICA team was not affiliated with the local school system.
According to NICA, composite teams are intended to be temporary solutions toward building school-based teams, and riders may only score for a composite team for a maximum of two years.
If a student doesn’t have a school to race with, NICA stated that youth can compete as an independent racer. Home-schooled and online students who are enrolled in a North Carolina online charter school within the attendance zone of a member school or composite team can compete on their local team, the organization stated.
Cathey said Watauga team officials starting meeting with school administrators last summer, and now will be representing Watauga County Schools at events as the Watauga Pioneers. Students on the Watauga team represent Green Valley School, Parkway School, Hardin Park School, Cove Creek School, Valle Crucis School, Watauga High School, Wildwood ALC and the home school community. Students on the team can choose to race at competitions and now can wear Watauga County Schools uniforms.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said he thinks it’s important for students to find an interest or activity to be engaged in outside of the classroom.
“With all the wonderful natural resources in our area it only makes sense for students to have opportunities to participate in mountain biking and other outdoor activities,” Elliott said. “I am super excited to see our students wearing their school bike jerseys and on their bikes together as a team.”
The 2020 five-race state-wide series began on March 8 in Elizabethtown, in which eight WCS students competed. After that first race, Cathey said the high school team is ranked 14th in the state.
“We feel that Boone is a big mountain biking and outdoor fitness area, and that we are working to build this into one of the top teams in the state,” Cathey said.
Rachel Cathey, an eighth-grader at Hardin Park, finished third in the middle school girls advanced division. She said that while races are competitive and she strives to do the best she can, the race community is supportive of each other and shows sportsmanship throughout the race.
“It’s a great community of people,” Rachel Cathey said. “It always end up being a lot of fun no matter how you do.”
Spencer Cathey placed 10th in for the junior varsity boys, and Micah Rushin placed 15th in the same category. Asa Markus came in 13th in the varsity boys category.
The next race was scheduled for March 22 in Salisbury. The series offers two more races in April, with the North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling League Championship on May 3 in Mayodan. (It was not clear as of presstime how the COVID-19 outbreak might affect these events).
Outside of the race season or on rainy days, Jeff Cathey said the team will host social events — like a meet up at Sweet Frog — for team bonding. When the weather is nice, the team also participates in trail maintenance to help “give back” to the trails that are used for practice, he said.
Aria Arnholt, a Watauga High School freshman, said she enjoys mountain biking because it allows her to build relationships with other people, see new places and the sport offers variety so it doesn’t feel repetitive.
“I really like it because it’s a calming thing to do, but it also gets me excited,” said Rachel Cathey. “I love getting out in nature. After a long stressful day at school, it’s something fun to come do.”
Rachel Cathey added that the sport encourages her to be determined to overcome obstacles and tackle each “feature” on the trails. A trail may have several features for riders, like a berm — which is a banked corner with the outside built up higher than the inside.
Audie Enrst, the physical education teacher at Hardin Park, helps with the group and said a typically practice will usually start with a bike check to inspect parts of the rider’s bike to ensure everything is functioning properly. The students will then be split into groups based on skill levels, and be taken to their appropriate trails. Coaches will also help students work on different skills each day like cornering or how to ride on berms, Ernst said.
“The new team gives experienced riders an opportunity to continue developing their skills while competing with their fellow students,” Elliott said. “The team also gives an opportunity for many students who otherwise would never have an opportunity to get on a bike or who did not have an avenue for competition.”
Ernst said the team already had several members, but Jeff Cathey and Mawhinney both visited Hardin Park to speak with her and Principal Phil Norman to do additional recruiting.
At its 29 members, Cathey said the team is set and is not looking to expand for the 2020 season but does want to grow in the future. Students wanting to participate on the team are invited to attend an an interest meeting in the fall for the spring 2021 season.
To follow the Watauga Pioneer NICA team progress, Cathey invites the community to follow “Watauga Pioneers MTB Team” on Facebook and Instagram at “highcountry_nica_mtb.” For more information, email nicapioneers@gmail.com.
