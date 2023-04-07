WATAUGA — Since 2017, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture has partnered with the Watauga and Ashe County Public Libraries to provide a catalog of fruit, vegetable and flower seeds with a mission to promote food security, community resilience, a culture of sharing and the expansion of locally acclimated seeds.
Housed in repurposed card catalogs, the Ashe and Watauga County Seed Libraries offer free, open-pollinated and heirloom seeds to community members who can take seed packets, grow and enjoy their gardens. Patrons are encouraged to save seeds from those plants to eventually return some to the library. Anyone can access the Seed Library as no registration or library card is required.
Seed libraries exist in communities across the country as a resource. In addition to increasing food security and access to produce, seed libraries can be an important step in “developing a network of seed savers to create locally adapted varieties to respond proactively to climate change or loss of gene integrity due to GMOs or to preserve genetic diversity,” according to the Public Library Association.
According to the Public Library Association, saving and sharing seeds can help people become more self-sufficient and independent, build meaningful relationships with neighbors, and empower people to participate in building a stronger and more secure food system.
“It benefits the program if more people participate in it. The idea is if you’re growing a seed, you’re acclimating it to your climate, and depending on if you’re selecting varieties that do better and are more resistant to the blight that we see in humid areas, you’re creating, ideally, a seed bank that in turn could could help with food sovereignty in the long run,” Seed Library volunteer Monica Gowan said. “The idea of a seed library is that you’re helping your community grow things that grow well in your community so that you can continue to grow that food and your community can continue to acclimate that variety of food to your climate for your community.”
To improve chances of success for future growers, seeds should be open-pollinated, mature, dry, clean, labeled and saved from a variety of properly isolated healthy plants. Gowan said the library is open to hosting community workshops on seed saving and anyone experienced and interested in hosting can contact her at agnesminifarm@gmail.com.
Local seed libraries can be found at the main branches of the Watauga and Ashe County Public Libraries in addition to the Little Free Seed Library located at the Western Watauga Community Center. For more information, visit www.seedlibrary.brwia.org.
