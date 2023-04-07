WATAUGA — Since 2017, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture has partnered with the Watauga and Ashe County Public Libraries to provide a catalog of fruit, vegetable and flower seeds with a mission to promote food security, community resilience, a culture of sharing and the expansion of locally acclimated seeds.

Housed in repurposed card catalogs, the Ashe and Watauga County Seed Libraries offer free, open-pollinated and heirloom seeds to community members who can take seed packets, grow and enjoy their gardens. Patrons are encouraged to save seeds from those plants to eventually return some to the library. Anyone can access the Seed Library as no registration or library card is required.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.