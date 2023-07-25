Mermaids Mentorship Orientation.jpeg

Left to right: Shenette Swann (mentor), Kyleigh Hogan (participant), Ariail Lewis (participant), Lindsay Carroll (mentor), and Mary Anne Maier (Mentorship Coordinator).

 Photo submitted

TODD — Three young artists have been selected for the inaugural Mermaids Mentorship Project, a new program that helps aspiring artists develop their craft with the support of professional artist mentors.

Working together over the summer, mentors are guiding participants in the development of art and musical projects to showcase and perform at the Sirens on the Mountain Festival on Sept. 23 in Todd.

Teresa Lee-Rayna Christian_6-29-23.jpg

Teresa Lee mentors Rayna Christian.
  

