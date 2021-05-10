BOONE — Girl Scout troop 13114 sold potted plants outside the High Country Food Hub on May 5 to raise money for Blue Ridge Women and Agriculture.
The troop sold zinnias, nasturtium and tulips by the stem in hand-painted flower pots. The plants were donated to the troop by Shady Grove Garden and Springhouse Farm.
The girl scouts designed all the pots, planned the fundraiser, decided who to raise the money for and planted the plants themselves.
Blue Ridge Women and Agriculture posted on its Instagram that the troop raised $513 during the sale.
Megann Southworth, BRWIA’s local food markets and community connections designer AmeriCorps VISTA, said she was happy the troop expressed interest in raising money for BRWIA because “it gave a chance for a whole new generation of young girls to see what happens when community members come together to support each other.”
“I feel incredibly grateful that Troop 13114 was able and willing to work alongside BRWIA to develop the fundraiser, and that they brought so much passion and energy to the event,” Southworth said. “It truly was a highlight of my time at BRWIA so far seeing them explaining, in their own words, what BRWIA does and why it’s important as people walked up to their tent. The money raised from the fundraiser will go right back into our programs, allowing us to continue our work of supporting local producers and increasing access to local food.”
Troop 13144 earned their Agent of Change badge for their efforts.
