Author Adrienne Romberger

Adrienne Romberger wrote the children's book "Ticket to Space."

 Photo courtesy Adrienne Romberger

BLOWING ROCK — A children's book author will host a reading of her book "Ticket to Space" at the Blowing Rock Library on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.

Written by Adrienne Romberger on her first venture into children's literature, "Ticket to Space" was published in September 2021. Her life experiences as a public relations writer, a graphic artist, a teacher of more than 20 years, and a tour guide at the Kennedy Space Center culminated in writing and illustrating this rhyming and colorful story about achieving your dreams against all odds.

Ticket to Space

The cover of the children's book "Ticket to Space." 
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.