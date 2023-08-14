Lisa Novick Goldberg

Lisa Novick Goldberg spoke at the recent High Country Caregivers fundraiser event at Appalachian View in Newland.

 Photo submitted

NEWLAND — High Country Caregivers, a local nonprofit organization aimed at providing support to kinship caregivers and their families, partnered with author Lisa Novick Goldberg to host a fundraiser.

The well-attended luncheon, held at Appalachian View in Newland, raised funds for High Country Caregivers through a book signing and Q&A with the author Lisa Novick Goldberg. Novick Goldberg’s memoir, “The Apple and the Shady Tree,” details how generational mental illness and her familial relations to the mafia profoundly shaped her life.

  

