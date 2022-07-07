Located in a small mobile stand, Little Wing Ice Cream is looking to bring high-quality desserts all over Boone.
Mike Brown has been in the hospitality industry for over 25 years, working as a chef for 20 years and gaining experience in all kinds of restaurants. Brown said he always wanted to open a mobile food service and he and his wife decided on ice cream due to their own love for the dessert. Mike’s wife, Jessica Brown, designed the logo for Little Wing Ice Cream and also “helps every step of the way,” Brown said.
Little Wing Ice Cream started its operation in early June and Brown is excited to engage with the community.
“I’m just really excited about it all and super happy to be able to work with our community and offer something that’s kind of, I feel like, been lacking a little bit,” said Brown. “I am mobile and local and I just enjoy it a lot.”
Little Wing Ice Cream sells hand-scooped Ashby Sterling Ice Cream, a family-owned and operated company in Michigan. In addition to a variety of flavors for cups and cones, Brown also sells gourmet ice cream sandwiches from Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches based in Richmond, Virginia.
Brown said the ice cream he uses is high quality and cannot be purchased at grocery stores or other locations in Boone. Little Wing Ice Cream also sells “pupcream,” which is an ice cream for dogs made out of peanut butter, yogurt, honey and banana. He said he has “yet to meet a dog that doesn’t love it.”
Brown said he has made a commitment to using compostable cups, wooden spoons and recycled napkins to be as sustainable as possible.
Little Wing Ice Cream is stationed outside of Foggy Pines bookstore every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and other locations downtown four to five days a week. In his three weeks of operation, Brown has served ice cream both days of Boonerang and Lost Province Hardin Park for their one-year anniversary celebration.
Brown has lived in Boone for 21 years and hopes to give back to the community as his business progresses.
“I am excited to be apart of the community in this way. I would love to give back to any type of local charities so I can support the community,” said Brown. “The future, as Little Wing grows and continues to do well, I’m going to try to do any type of volunteer or donation events in the future, but for now I’m just trying to establish everything and take it one day at a time.”
For more information on Little Wing Ice Cream, visit @littlewingicecream on Instagram and Facebook or email littlewingicecream@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.