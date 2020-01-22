BOONE — In September 2017, Brittney Tensi and Travis Potts crafted a small pantry cabinet out of an entertainment center the couple bought from the Boone Habitat ReStore, cleaned it up and placed it in front of the N.C. Works building on Poplar Grove Road Connector. Now, the repurposed furniture is the Little Free Pantry, which strives to aid those in the High Country facing food insecurity.
A spin-off idea from the Little Free Library movement that began in 2009, the Little Free Pantry in Boone is one of a number of similar pantries that are sponsored by various organizations, such as “one located at Holy Cross in Valle Crucis,” according to Tensi.
One of the Boone pantry’s regular donors is Cool Springs Baptist Church, which donates to the pantry each Wednesday, but anyone can contribute to the stock. The pantry is accessible every day, all year to donations and for those in need.
“In the winter months, the pantry cannot take any food items in glass jars because they will freeze and burst,” said Tensi.
Additionally, because of the low temperatures that accompany the High Country winter, the Little Free Pantry sees fewer donations throughout the colder months, but the need is ever present. As a result, Tensi and Potts are seeking help from the community to meet their goal of having the pantry fully stocked throughout each week.
“Our motto is ‘Give what you can, take what you need,’” Tensi said. “We know we can’t help everyone, but we can help someone.”
To get involved or learn more about the Little Free Pantry, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/littlefreepantryboone. Boone’s Little Free Pantry can also be found on Twitter and Instagram at LFPofBoone.
