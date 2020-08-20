BOONE — LIFE Village's newest initiative, LIFE House, opened on Aug. 15 welcoming its first two residents: Connor B. and Daniel R.
LIFE House offers affordable housing in the town of Boone to adults with intellectual disabilities who are graduates of the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program at Appalachian State.
LIFE House offers a person-centered approach to independent living with paid and natural supports in place to encourage success. The goal of the residents is to learn the life skills needed to live a more independent life such as cooking, managing finances, navigating the public transit system and being an active member of the community.
To donate to LIFE Village's mission or to learn more, visit www.thelifevillage.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.