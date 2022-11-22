Allan Johnson has delivered books for Reading and Rolling for seven years, and this summer he had an experience he will never forget. For the summer’s third delivery, Allan was accompanied by his daughter, Annie Johnson, who teaches first grade at Mabel. Allan says, “In all my deliveries over the past seven years, while I’ve always felt welcomed and appreciated, I never experienced children running to the car — and that’s exactly the experience Annie had when she accompanied me on the third, fourth, and fifth deliveries. The jaw-dropping expression of surprise and joy on the face of little Skye will forever be etched in my mind. It was so cool for me to be able to partner with my daughter in Reading and Rolling this year and witness first-hand the impact she has in the lives of these children!”
WATAUGA — For 19 years, Reading and Rolling at the Watauga County Public Library has served elementary students in the most rural sections of the community. This year, 58 students completed the eight week schedule. Approximately 20 volunteers from Friends of the Library used their own vehicles to deliver the kinds of books each child had requested.
Friends of the Watauga County Public Library sponsor the program, but two other groups also participated in the programs success. Before the volunteer drivers hit the road, public library staff spent hours on book selections based on each student’s specific requests. As a result, registered kindergarten through fifth grade students received a bag of hand-picked books every two weeks through the summer. A second boost came from the elementary teachers and librarians who promote Reading and Rolling. As a “thank you” to participating schools, Friends of the Library makes generous donations to the media centers’ book budgets.
This summer, the program put a total of 2,300 books in circulation in Watauga, still leaving an ample supply of books for children who visit the Boone library and the Western Watauga Branch in Sugar Grove. Organizers of the program have to walk the fine line between need for service to rural areas and the need for a strong in-library book collection for many young people who come to the main library and the branch in the summer.
The Reading and Rolling logo was designed by well-known Bethel artist Cindy Pacilea. Pacilea’s drawing features a covered wagon rolling along with children reading inside. The logo salutes Watauga children as readers, the library as book providers and volunteers who roll out their cars to deliver the books.
Laura Johnson has been active in Reading and Rolling for the entire 19 years of the program’s existence and will take the lead in 2023. Johnson recently retired from her teaching position at Cove Creek and her hard work, knowledge of the school system and enthusiasm will benefit every aspect of Reading and Rolling.
