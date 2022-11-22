WATAUGA — For 19 years, Reading and Rolling at the Watauga County Public Library has served elementary students in the most rural sections of the community. This year, 58 students completed the eight week schedule. Approximately 20 volunteers from Friends of the Library used their own vehicles to deliver the kinds of books each child had requested.

Friends of the Watauga County Public Library sponsor the program, but two other groups also participated in the programs success. Before the volunteer drivers hit the road, public library staff spent hours on book selections based on each student’s specific requests. As a result, registered kindergarten through fifth grade students received a bag of hand-picked books every two weeks through the summer. A second boost came from the elementary teachers and librarians who promote Reading and Rolling. As a “thank you” to participating schools, Friends of the Library makes generous donations to the media centers’ book budgets.

