BOONE — Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes counties, is now closed to the public due to the COVID-19 situation, until such a time as it feels it is safe to reopen to the public.
“We are acting out of an abundance of caution both for our staff and for the library users who come into our buildings,” the library system said in a statement. “We are constantly assessing the ongoing situation with the hope of opening to the public again as soon as safely possible. We have adjusted our hours of curbside service. Each library may offer this service on a different schedule, so please call ahead.”
The new hours at which curbside pickup of materials will be offered, beginning Monday, March 30, are as follows:
Watauga County Public Library: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Western Watauga Branch Library: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below is a list of services currently offered at the libraries. Call your local library to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in.
- Curbside book, book on tape or DVD delivery – adult or children’s materials
- NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children
- OverDrive – ebooks for adults
- Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks
- Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx
- Access to wifi in parking lots 24/7
Library material may be returned at book drops at any time. No fines are being charged at this time.
For more information, visit www.arlibrary.org/watauga, www.arlibrary.org/ashe and www.arlibrary.org/wilkes or find the country libraries on Facebook.
