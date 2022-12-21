Some admit to only being nice, and not naughty when they write to Santa. From the mouths of the youngest, we get to see what is on the mind’s children across Watauga County who have prepared their annual Christmas lists to send to the North Pole. Prior to being delivered to Santa Claus himself, children’s letters were collected by several teachers in the school system and dropped off at the Watauga Democrat to help make sure Santa saw them in time for Christmas (spelling corrected in parenthesis where needed for understanding).
Dear Santa,
Please bring us squishmellow, little people frozen, Gabby Dollhouse, penguin stuffed animal, cocomelon.
We love you!
Charlotte and Caroline
Dear Santa,
Hello! I wont litng (lightning) mcween shooz. How are the elfs?
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good grl. I won’t plado. How is Roodof (Rudolph)?
Love
Paisley
Dear Santa,
Mer Christmas! I wonta cat. How are the elfs?
Love Callie
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I wont a tede bear ples. Haw is your rander?
Love Etta.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa.
Wut (want) a brbe (barbie) drem hos (house) and a niju (ninja) sot with a niju star. Wat dou yor reedrs (reindeer) eet?
Love Caroline.
Dear Santa,
How r you? I haveI have bin good I wut (want) a merikn (American) dol cichin (kitchen). How r the efs?
Luv Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Mi Nem is Alan. Cin u breg me a bune (bunny)? Haw mine (many) efs (elves) du u hav?
Luf Alan
Dear Santa,
Do you know the Easter Bunny? Will you pleas take care of my mom? Will you pleas bring me a crane?
Love Wilder
Dear Santa,
How is it up there in the North Pole? Will you plase make sure everyone is safe ca you bring a big inclomes rex and a crntors and jgtsirres. A dinosaur.
Love Methias
Dear Santa,
How are the elves?
Santa help the people to get money for people to get stuff. Would you bring me a unicorn.
Love Makennah
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer? Mrs Claus can help the reindeer and a robot.
Love Easton
Dear Santa
How are the elves? Santa help the people to got money. Can you bring a car that I can drive with a controller?
Love Kimberling
Dear Santa,
Is the North Pole real and will you plea mace (make) the world happy. WIl you pleuse bringe a rockit.
Frum Jesse
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer. Will you please bring my grammy a blanket and a precious moments. Wild you please bring me a lego set and hover and a skateboard.
Love Izzy
Dear Santa,
Is Ms Claus OK? Will you bring money for the people. I want 5 baybs born surprise and a American girl doll howse and a kitchen.
Love Nova
Dear Santa,
How cold is the North Pole? Will you please give some food to someone who is homeless? Will you please bring me a hotwheels sett?
Love Mhan
Dear Santa,
Do the elves work for most? Will you plea give money to the people that dont have money? Would you please bring me star wars lego and star wars action figures?
Love Henry
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a couple of hunting video games? Please pet Rudolph for me. I wanta remote control monster truck. I have been very good.
Love Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I hope that you come to my house! I want a reindeer toy for christmas. Pet Rudolph for me. I wan a chain with a B on it.
Love Blake
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I hope everything is going great at the North Pole. I would like books for Christmas.
Love Carson
Dear Santa,
I would like a electric motorcycle please. I would allso like a remote control car and a blue bicycle. I will leave some cookie.
Love Elijah
Dear Santa,
I want a a Barbie House and doll collection. I want a new mer maid book and a big unicorn. I want greet skates too
Love Emily
Dear Santa,
I hope everything is going well at the North Pole. I Want a drone and a race track. I love you!
Love John
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a fortnite shirt and a toy lightsaber and a Santa costume.
Love Julia
Dear Santa,
I want a vanity and a bike and a scooter. How are you Santa?
Dear Santa,
I hope everything is going well. I want a scooter and an electric drum. I will leave cookies for you.
Love Justin
Dear Santa,
I want a baby horse which is already trained and a surprise gift. Love you!
Love Luke
Dear Santa,
I hope you are great at the North Pole. You are so cool! I hope you give me a Barbie doll! I love them so much. Please remember to pet Rudoph for me.
Love Paisley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would love to have some knights and a dragon. I want a bull toy and a gold chain with a saint.
Love Silas
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a dirt bik for Crismus.
Love Harper
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a Woody and Buz for Crismus.
Love RJ
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a tabit (tablet) for Cismus!
Love Devyn.
Dear Santa,
I wood like sevrol (several) barbes (barbies) for Chrismus.
Love Maeve.
Dear Santa,
I wood like Storberey (Starberry) drem (dream) lit (light) for Crosmus!
Love Gabe.
Dear Santa,
I wood like a Sonic toy for Crismus!
Lova Ava.
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a tablet for Crismus!
Love Zepnora.
Dear Santa,
I wood like the wrlds (world’s) longst RC Car.
Love Inavan.
Dear Santa,
I wood like a optimus pim (prime) for Christmas,
Love Easton.
Dear Santa,
I woo lik a cristol (crystal) fling (flying) ferey (fairy) for Crismus.
Love Ellie.
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a doll for Crismis!
Love Hannah.
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a chrjen (charging) dino groj (garage) for Crismus.
Love Jackson.
Dear Santa,
I wood lik a toy monster druck (truck), cracr (Cracker) berl (Barrell) hollr (Hauler), RC Race Car.
Love Merrick.
Dear Santa,
I wood like a EC Cor.
Love Grayson.
Dear Santa,
I want a sweatshirt.
Love Grayson
Dear Santa,
I want Minecraft.
Love Kilian
Dear Santa,
I want Minecraft.
Love Easton
Dear Santa,
I want a Rudolph toy and I want a Santa.
Love Silas
Dear Santa,
I want Orbeez in a bag.
Love Adeline
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll.
Love Millie Ann
Dear Santa,
I want a whole bottle of magic dancing doll dust.
Love Camden
Dear Santa,
I want a iPad and a dog toy.
Love Carlie
Dear Santa,
I want a RC race car.
Love Oliver
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I am becoming a better reader. I am working on getting better at math. For Christmas I would like a basketball and a box.
Love Rhett.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I have been doing my chores. I am working on being a better artist. For Christmas I would like lego and clothes.
Love Cary Jean.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I am becoming a better reader. I am working on getting better at the monkey bars. For Christmas I would like a four-wheller and paper.
Love Bella.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I am becoming a better reader. I am working on getting better at throwing fotball. For Christmas I would like a x-box socks.
Love Brannon.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I help take care of my pets. I am working on getting better at science. For Christmas I would like a toothbrush and a nintendo switch.
Love Izzy.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I learned to tie my shoes. I am working on getting better at throwig. For Christmas I would like a football and shoes.
Love Addy.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I do my job to my hase (house.) I am working on not being scared of bugs. For Christmas I would like a stuffie and underwear.
Love Connor.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I know how to ride my bike. I am working at getting better at the monkey bars. For Christmas I would like bogg boots and a stuffed penguin.
Love Ellie.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am proud to say I help with my mom. I am working on getting better at wrestling. For Christmas I would like a pair of socks and a VR head set.
Love Drake.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl! I help my mommy was dhishs and laundry too. I what snow and a Santa hat! And box of candycans!
Love Hadley
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun. I also want a bouncy house. I’ll leave some cookies out on Chistmas eve. I also want a basket ball.
Love Bennett
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I want a nerf gun, and a trampalin, and some baby stuff, and basketball. I hope I am on the nice list.
Love Summer
P.S. I hope you like the cookies I helped mommy make.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy horse. I want a toy duck. I want a dog. I want a toy donkey. I want basketball. I want a books.
Love Oakley
Dear Santa,
I have been a vere good boy. May I have a PS4, minecraft dungeons set and that’s all Satnan.
Love Raylan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy I help take care of my baby brothe Harlin. I want a prong horn stuffed animal and dirtbike head lights.
Love Jackson
Dear Santa,
I don’t know if I’ve been good or bad. But this is what I want for Christmas. I want a ferrari and a basketball court. Also I want a nicer sister and a game on my switch. One last thing ten millon bucks !!!!
Love Randy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a big cat stuffed animal and I wanta big picachu stuff animal and that doll that comes with one pet and puggamus but she is dressed up as the animal and a 1235 roblox gift card and a real makeup set.
Love Callie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy I want legos and mini basketball hoop and a mini lambo and a mini soccer goal and soccer ball and hot wheels
From Tristan
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. Dino legos, candy cans, star war legos, new pencil sharpener
Love Henry
Dear Santa,
I have not been perfick but I have been good I would like some legos and a bell frome your slay and a pair of work gloves and I really want most of all a good Christmas with my family!!!!!!!!!
Merry Christmas
Love Olivia
P.S. I hope you like the cookies
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas is sqishmalls and a soing m shen (sewing machine) and monster high dolls and a maraken (American) girl doll chelder and tenogen mackup.
Love
Emalee
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas is mard girl doll and a mac up and barb Dols and cheler doll and madr girl chelder doll. I love
Kinslee
Dear Santa,
I wish you cood make it snow. I do want a maricuh girl doll food truck blue or gold. And a geient squshmolow a big cat popit. Merry Christmas Santa I hope you get every kid in the world!!! Including me ! and a merry Christmas to MRs. Claus and your elfs.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl! I help mommy feed bocuse most of the time. I hope I’m on the nice list .Here’s some stuff I would like a watch, a few legos, a lot of earrings
Love Claire
Dear Santa,
I will want flying hover board. And I will like a gighl and then I will some a set of hot weals.
Coy
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love to bake cakes cokkes and brones (brownies) I like to eat cookes I have ben wanting a snowcon mashen (machine) and a iPhone and apple watch I can’t wait intil Christmas day I can’t wait intil we go to church. We are going to have fun at church I can’t wait intil I get to go to my nanny and papaws and can’t wait to go to my mimis.
Der Santa Clos,
I have been a good girl. For Cresmes I will like a barbe doll and I will like a stuf eneml cat and a traglen and a guge and a elf and a skader and a tablet and a bogyboard and a wiet bored and a swerve and a wonder women and a scobool and I love you
Emerald
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl! I help my mommy change Sophia every day. I hope I am on the nice list. I want a pet rabbit and a big polar bear that has a Christmas hat on it and one more thing a big globe. Please give me what I deserve.
Love Isabella.
