BANNER ELK — Hit the slopes and learn about Lees-McRae College during the Future Student Ski and Ride Weekend Jan. 24–26 at Beech Mountain Resort.
Throughout the weekend, prospective students and their families can learn about the ski industry business and instruction minor and the ski and snowboard team all while exploring and experiencing what the High Country has to offer.
The three-day event features a meet and greet with Lees-McRae ski and snowboard team head coach Aaron Maas, tour of the satellite classroom at Beech Mountain, an information session with Lees-McRae Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Phillips, all capped off with the Rail Jam Competition.
The event will also run in conjunction with the USCSA Southeast Competition — a home race for the men’s and women’s ski and snowboard team hosted by Beech Mountain Resort. The races will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. and will run throughout the day.
Prospective students interested in any Lees-McRae program are welcome to attend the weekend and learn more about the college.
