BOONE — Appalachian-Venezuelan fusion duo Larry & Joe performed a plethora of songs at Sanford Hall the evening of April 4.
The pair consists of Winston-Salem native and Grammy-nominated old-time musician Joe Troop and multi-talented Llanera performer Larry Bellorín, who is from Monagas, Venezuela. The two utilize harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass and more to make folk music that blends together two culturally rich areas.
To begin, Troop explained how he and Bellorín first met during the pandemic when he was forced to move back to North Carolina.
"Somebody tipped me off that this musician was working in construction, and I saw videos of him and I just could not believe it," Troop recalled.
Troop found him and the pair linked up. Their lives have been different ever since.
Their playing style ranges from plucky, upbeat, distinct twangs normally associated with bluegrass to an ethereal, forlorn tone that is traditionally seen with Llanera.
Tonally, the two balance out very pressing and relevant matters in their songs, such as The Dreamer, in which Troop relays the story of his friend and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient Moses (non-anglicized: Moisés) and his lifelong struggles with obtaining citizenship. On the other end of the spectrum, Larry’s Cachapa is about the Llanera performer’s passion for the sweet corn pancake with his favorite add-in: pork.
During the event, Troop and Bellorín encouraged the crowd to sing, dance and clap along to the music and lyrics from their new album, Nuevo Soul Train, as well as classics from Grammy Award-winning Venezuelan composer Simón Díaz.
The concert was made possible by the Black and Global Roots Concerts organization, the Appalachian State University College of Arts and Sciences Student and Faculty Excellence Fund and Peabody’s.
