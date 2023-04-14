larry and joe

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop play harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass and more to make folk music that blends together Appalachian and Venezuelan musical influences. 

 Photo by Anna De La Cruz

BOONE — Appalachian-Venezuelan fusion duo Larry & Joe performed a plethora of songs at Sanford Hall the evening of April 4.

The pair consists of Winston-Salem native and Grammy-nominated old-time musician Joe Troop and multi-talented Llanera performer Larry Bellorín, who is from Monagas, Venezuela. The two utilize harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass and more to make folk music that blends together two culturally rich areas.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.