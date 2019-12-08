When Alliance Bible Fellowship’s Worship and Music Director Hunter Coultrap receives a video of the church’s kids reciting Psalm 34 from the Old Testament, which he says has happened a few times in recent weeks, it brings him joy knowing he was a part of it.
The knowledge of the psalm has come after the church released a three-song album titled “Magnify” in September.
“It was very exciting,” Coultrap said about hearing the album for the first time. “It was worth all of the time in the studio recording.”
The album is the first by Alliance Bible Fellowship, a church located off N.C. 105 Bypass that has more than 1,200 combined attendees in its two weekly worship services.
The idea, according to Coultrap said, came about out of a desire to give the church language to praise God, as he called it. The aim wasn’t to become celebrities or to launch a music career.
“Our goal is to give our congregation new songs and language to glorify God,” Coultrap said.
The songs, “Psalm 34,” “In Control,” and “Show Me Your Glory,” in that order, are each original compositions of the church. The first two songs were written by Coultrap. The third song was written by John LaShell, a congregation member, then rearranged by Coultrap, he said.
The songs are dealing specifically with ABF and the “seasons” of circumstances the congregation is in, whether those are jovial or trying.
Several congregation members have told Coultrap stories about how the album has helped them in their lives. One story that stuck out to Coultrap was that of a congregation member’s daughter who was going through tough times while visiting various doctors.
“They said when she listened to the song, it reminded her that the Lord was in control of the situation,” Coultrap said.
The song “Psalm 34” has helped kids quote the chapter, Coultrap said. The passage talks about the need to praise God and how God redeems those who asks for him.
Coultrap said the song “In Control” came about when Coultrap said the church leaders were going through prayer requests and saw several that were joyful and happy and others were in a tough spot. The song is about remembering that God is in control.
The response to the album has been universally positive from church members, according to Coultrap.
“I get texts, emails, phone calls from people who loved the album,” Coultrap said.
The album was sung by Coultrap and his wife Mary Lee, with Hunter Coultrap playing the guitar and keys and the drums performed by Seth Ely. The tracking and mixing was done by West Creek Studios in Columbia, S.C., while the mastering was done by Greenbriar Studios in Spartanburg, S.C.
The ABF praise band plays the songs on a weekly basis, every Sunday, during the church’s worship service. In late October, the church opened its new 1,000-plus-seat auditorium, which helps give the audience a better praise experience.
“Because of the new space, we can hear the congregation singing these songs, even more than we could in the gym,” Coultrap said.
A future album is currently in the works, although no deadline or schedule has been established, Coultrap stated.
“We’re in the writing stage,” Coultrap said. “We’re not going to release anything until we feel the songs are Biblically and musically ready.”
The album can be streamed for free on Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube under the artist “Alliance Worship.”
