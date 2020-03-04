BOONE — Bagpipes, Irish flags, shamrocks and a sea of green will travel through downtown Boone on Saturday, March 14, starting at 2 p.m. for the town’s third annual St. Patrick’s Parade.
Former NASCAR-driver-turned-commentator-and-musician Kyle Petty will serve as grand marshal for the parade ahead of his concert in the Mazie Jones Gallery at the Jones House in April.
The parade will begin at Poplar Grove Connector and march east down King Street, ending at Hardin Street. Local businesses, nonprofits, civic organizations and performers will have a chance to show off their Irish and High Country pride. Parade-goers can expect fun, festive floats, talented performers, candy and a few surprises.
A leprechaun emcee will be staged in front of the Jones House, and a special panel of guest judges will score parade entries based on overall appearance, quality of design or performance, originality and creativity. Entries receiving the best scores from the judges will find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in the form of more than $10,000 in cash prizes.
Boone’s St. Patrick’s Parade has quickly become one of the High Country’s signature events since its inception in 2017.
“It’s incredible to see how much this event has grown, and we’re grateful for the extraordinary amount of support we have in the community,” said Boone Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed. “We plan to carry on this tradition and add even more fun elements for parade-goers.”
One of those new components to be added this year is a free family-friendly Kids Zone on the Jones House lawn from 1-4 p.m., which will include inflatable bounce houses, local favorite Twist the Balloon Man, magic shows from Jack of Hearts, face painting from Fake a Face, lawn games and treats.
“We are excited to introduce this fun new element to the parade day festivities,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody. “We believe this Kids Zone will be a special treat for families and will invite them to explore all that downtown Boone has to offer.”
Guests are encouraged to hang around downtown throughout the day as area businesses, restaurants and breweries help celebrate with various discounts, deals, and food and drink specials. Parking in downtown metered spaces and lots will be free after noon.
The St. Patty’s excitement will continue into the evening, as the sixth annual Daniel Boone Rail Jam begins at 5 p.m. at the snow-covered Daniel Boone Amphitheater. This ski and snowboard event will unveil an exciting new team format in a “Battle of the Mountains” between competitors from Appalachian Ski Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort.
The experts will show off their skills on a specially manicured rail course that has been modified for optimal audience viewing. Food trucks, local craft beer vendors, live music, games and more will be on-site for guests to enjoy.
Tickets for the Rail Jam will be available online at www.danielboonerailjam.com for $5 or can be purchased at the door for $10.
To learn how to register your business or organization for the St. Patrick’s Parade or to learn more about parade day festivities and other happenings in Boone and at the Jones House, visit www.joneshouse.org.
