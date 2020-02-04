BOONE — The Boone Kiwanis Club chose 10 Watauga County Schools students as the winners of its handwriting contest.
The students — representing Blowing Rock, Bethel and Hardin Park schools —were presented with certificates during the Jan. 13 Watauga Board of Education meeting and were to receive checks for being selected as the winners. Tamara Stamey said the club approached WCS a few years ago about hosting a competition to highlight the importance of handwriting both in manuscript and cursive form.
Larry Woodrow and Eric Brown were in attendance from the Kiwanis Club. Woodrow said that he was sure everyone in the room could give at least 10 reasons as to why handwriting is important and necessary. He added that the Kiwanis Club appreciated the students’ dedication to handwriting.
