The Board of Education recognizes Kiwanis Club Handwriting Contest winners Kylie Creed, Emma Lehman and Lillon Henline from Blowing Rock and Sarah Miller, Juna Gersonde, Gigi Waugh and Gracyn Phelps from Hardin Park. Not pictured were Jonah Milsaps from Bethel and Iris Westerman and Hoge E. Bailey from Blowing Rock. The Award was Presented by Larry Woodrow and Eric Brown from the Kiwanis Club.