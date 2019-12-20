BOONE — The North Carolina Literary and Historical Association has recognized Kathryn Kirkpatrick, professor in the Department of English at Appalachian State University, with the 2019 Roanoke-Chowan Award for Poetry for her newest collection — “The Fisher Queen: New & Selected Poems,” published by Salmon Poetry in March.
The award, conferred each year since 1953, recognizes one North Carolina poet for the best book of poetry.
“This is a volume that brings together new poems with selected poems from over two decades of writing, so it’s especially meaningful to me to have the work recognized by our state’s oldest civic organization and to be in the company of so many fine North Carolina poets,” Kirkpatrick said.
The book draws on poems from six award-winning collections by Kirkpatrick. Poems in “The Fisher Queen” explore the multiple exiles of living in a woman’s body — traversing boundaries of region, nation and class and confronting human violations of the natural world.
The NCLHA is the state’s oldest civic organization. Past winners of the Roanoke-Chowan Award for Poetry have included Fred Chappell, James Applewhite, Reynolds Price, Kathryn Stripling Byer, Alan Michael Parker, Joseph Mills, Shelby Stephenson, Patricia Hooper and Heather Ross Miller. Also among the award winners is Joseph Bathanti, the McFarlane Family Distinguished Professor in Interdisciplinary Education at Appalachian and the state’s seventh poet laureate (2012–14).
“I was delighted to discover that this is the second time Kathryn has won this prestigious award. The fact that she first won it 15 years ago attests to the strength of her trajectory as a poet,” said Leonardo Flores, professor in and chair of the Department of English.
