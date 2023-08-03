Tomato Day! - 1

BOONE — The King Street Farmers Market is hosting a Tomato Day on Aug. 8 at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.

Join the market on Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. for a special event — Tomato Day to celebrate the tomato harvest. Special guests at the market include OASIS and Clean Wilson Creek, live music from the bluegrass band Buffalo Galaxy, and a cooking demonstration by Margie Mansure, a registered dietitian, nutritionist and culinarian.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.