RALEIGH — The Think Babies NC Alliance presented the 2020 Outstanding Baby Advocate Awards on Feb. 24 at the Think Babies Think Tank and Celebration at the McKimmon Conference Center in Raleigh.
The awards recognized eight policymakers, statewide organizations and community champions for their efforts to increase public awareness or promote programs and policies to make a difference for North Carolina’s youngest children, age 0-3, and their families.
“Through innovative policies and new initiatives, advocacy and public engagement strategies and hands-on work with families, the award recipients went above and beyond to make sure all babies have what they need to thrive: healthy beginnings, supported families and access to high-quality early education,” the organization said.
Among the award winners was Crystal Kelly, Pritzker Children’s Initiative Fellow and director of strategic initiatives for the Watauga Children’s Council. Kelly was recognized for her leadership in Watauga County in the creation of several early childhood initiatives and community collaborations to support babies and their families, including Elevate Watauga, as well as for her efforts to secure additional funding for home visiting and early education teachers.
“A child’s earliest experiences lay the foundation for all future health and development,” said Kelly. “With close to half of our babies and toddlers living in poverty or low-income households in Watauga County, we need to act now. Through collaborative partnerships with community partners and cross-sector organizations, we intend to continue to build capacity for effective public policies, programs and funding to promote a solid foundation for what they need to thrive. Our vision is to create a community that supports, nurtures and empowers children and families. That is going to take all of us lifting our voices and demanding change.”
