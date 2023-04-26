The completed mural depicts (standing left to right) Leroy Kirkpatrick, Sr., Lizzie Whittington, Thelma Hatton, David Clayborn, Sr., (seated left to right) Ottie Folk, Cecil Webb, Vera Folk, Sam Horton, Jr., Carrie Horton Webb and Hallie Belle Hatton Horton.
BOONE — A mural showcasing a slice of Junaluska history was installed on a building in the community after a collaborative effort between App State faculty and staff, the Junaluska Heritage Association and Dr. Chip Thomas.
Thomas visited App State to participate in the University Forum Lecture Series on Monday, April 17. In his presentation, Thomas discussed his journey from the state he was raised in — North Carolina — to Arizona, where he has worked as a physician in the Navajo Nation for more than three decades.
While assisting in planning his visit, App State Social Work Senior Lecturer Sarah Donovan worked to coordinate a mural installation and lecture alongside Ron McCallum, Heather Throp, Tynecca Lynch, Kelly Williams, Shauna Caldwell, Mary Anne Redding and Christy Chenausky.
Thomas, a physician and social activist, is also a well-known self-identified street artist who has installed large-scale photographic murals across the country and established the Painted Desert Project.
In considering various options, Donovan first considred a mural for the Junaluska community. After considering other options and discussing possibilities with local cultural and heritage groups, Thomas and Donovan decided on a mural of a historic photograph in an accessible area of the Junaluska community.
The building in which the mural was installed is off the intersection of Church and Tremont Street and is owned by siblings Barry and Jenny Horton, who inherited the property from their father, David. The photograph is of a group of Junaluska community members gathered at the Chocolate Bar on North Depot Street, a social club in the 1940s and 50s. The photo, estimated to have been taken in the early 1950s, came from a fundraising event for the Mountain Lions baseball team and is now the property of the JHA.
Donovan said the planning for the mural installation was “up to the wire” as they received permission from the Hortons and the JHA just days before Thomas’s departure. Thomas worked to install the mural on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, with help from App State Department of Art Faculty Member Travis Donovan.
While installing the mural, Thomas interacted with many Junaluska community members who stopped by to see what was happening, all excited to see the final product. Donovan said the congregation and leadership at the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church expressed gratitude to Thomas during the Sunday Service on April 23.
To honor the legacy of David Horton, App State Art Faculty Members Travis Donovan and IllaSahai Prouty have received permission from Thomas to continue the installation work in creating a mural of the former property owner on the same building.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.