The completed mural depicts (standing left to right) Leroy Kirkpatrick, Sr., Lizzie Whittington, Thelma Hatton, David Clayborn, Sr., (seated left to right) Ottie Folk, Cecil Webb, Vera Folk, Sam Horton, Jr., Carrie Horton Webb and Hallie Belle Hatton Horton.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — A mural showcasing a slice of Junaluska history was installed on a building in the community after a collaborative effort between App State faculty and staff, the Junaluska Heritage Association and Dr. Chip Thomas.

Thomas visited App State to participate in the University Forum Lecture Series on Monday, April 17. In his presentation, Thomas discussed his journey from the state he was raised in — North Carolina — to Arizona, where he has worked as a physician in the Navajo Nation for more than three decades.

Chip Thomas and Travis Donovan installed the mural on the intersection of Church and Tremont Street.
Chip Thoman and Travis Donovan applied adhesive to the building before applying the mural, which was printed in long strips.

