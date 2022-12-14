BOONE — Watauga women Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Peggy Horton and Roberta Jackson wrote a children’s book depicting their lives growing up in the Junaluska community.
Following the Boone Holiday Parade on Dec. 10, a book signing for “The Junaluska ABC Book: Memories of Growing Up in a Black Appalachian Community” was held at the Jones House.
Jackson said the books are “selling like hot cakes” and they have received a lot of positive reviews.
Editor Pegge Delaney Laine accompanied two of the four authors to sell and sign copies of the book.
Laine said she had the opportunity to connect with the four women while doing outreach work with the Turchin Center. She said that even when the position ended, her relationship with the women stayed strong.
Laine said she was able to apply for the Appalachian Community Fund and was awarded money, some of which was used for the book. The remaining funds will be used for other efforts in maintaining the history of the Junaluska community, Laine said.
Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Peggy Horton and Roberta Jackson said their great-grandparents were enslaved and “freedmen” in Cove Creek and Boone. They grew up during a time of segregation.
“Together the words and illustrations of this book share an important story about the lives of Black children growing up in the segregated town of Boone, North Carolina,” the introduction of the book states. “Their words describe a wonderful childhood in Junaluska. They were protected from the heartaches of segregation as long as they did not venture outside of their small community on the hill overlooking the town.”
The book highlights memories from each women’s childhood with each author giving an example of a memory for each letter of the alphabet.
The letters are displayed on alcohol ink art done by the authors and additional images are illustrated by Anitra Ball.
The book is dedicated to the the Junaluska community because it allowed the authors to “develop deep roots and strong branches to reach the skies.” Because of those roots, all proceeds from the book will be donated to Boone Mennonite Brethren Church.
Copies of the book will be available for sale at the Jones House during their regular operating hours while copies last.
