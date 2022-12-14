Junaluska ABC

Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Peggy Horton and Roberta Jackson authors the “Junaluska ABC Book” together.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga women Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Peggy Horton and Roberta Jackson wrote a children’s book depicting their lives growing up in the Junaluska community.

Following the Boone Holiday Parade on Dec. 10, a book signing for “The Junaluska ABC Book: Memories of Growing Up in a Black Appalachian Community” was held at the Jones House.

junaluska ABC

The “Junaluska ABC Book” is available for sale at the Jones House.

