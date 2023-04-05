BLOWING ROCK — Creators of the “Junaluska ABC Book: Memories of Growing Up in a Black Appalachian Community” met at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on March 30 to discuss their experiences creating the book and growing up in the Junaluska community.

Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Peggy Horton and Roberta Jackson wrote the children’s book that depicts their lives growing up in the Junaluska community.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.