BOONE — Joy Prom guests enjoyed a day of music, dancing, snacks, photo opportunities and pampering at the yearly event hosted by Alliance Bible Fellowship on April 22.
The special event aims to create a safe, fun and celebratory environment for individuals with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities and is coordinated each year by Anne Margaret and Ronny Wright, who began the event in 2014 as a way to celebrate individuals with disabilities and their families.
The afternoon began with a red carpet entrance with the name of each guest announced, resulting in applause and cheering. Once down the red carpet, guests had their choice of dancing, snacking, hanging out with friends or visiting the Pamper Station.
At the Pamper Station, volunteers shined shoes, styled hair or makeup, and painted nails before directing the stylish attendees to the photo station to get professional photographs taken.
Boxed snacks, goodie bags, tiaras and crowns were handed out to fuel dancers and make everyone feel like Prom Kings and Queens.
Church members and community volunteers helped to make sure the prom went smoothly. From handing out food to announcing guests, volunteers made sure everyone was having fun.
“We are touched by the outpouring of love and kindness of so many people. From the volunteers to the wonderful sponsors to the guests, and Alliance Bible Fellowship,” Ronny Wright said. “It was truly a blessed day.”
For the tenth annual Joy Prom, the theme “Picture This... 10 years of God’s Faithfulness!” was chosen with photos from previous Joy Proms displayed on a projector screen throughout the event.
After the majority of guests were greeted, the red carpet was rolled up and the dance floor was quickly filled. While many people danced the day away, others sat at tables around the venue taking in all the decor and socializing with friends.
Attendees Dewayne Lytle and Brenda Shrader both said their favorite part of Joy Prom was dancing and spending time together. After his first prom last year, Lytle said he plans to go every year.
To help everyone prepare for the event, volunteers prepared the atrium at Alliance Bible Fellowship with racks of dresses and suits for guests to pick through before deciding on matching accessories. Volunteers also offered hair tinsel and alterations at the event.
Joy Prom is part of Alliance Bible Fellowship’s Special Needs Ministry, which serves individuals who have special medical or development needs. Guests of all ages welcome to attend.
Alliance Bible Fellowship also offers what they call Respite Nights. Respite Nights are for children or adults with disabilities and their siblings to build community with volunteers. The evenings include separate areas for younger and older kids, a sensory area, crafts, a movie, a snack, a respite area for parents and more.
