BOONE — Joy Prom guests enjoyed a day of music, dancing, snacks, photo opportunities and pampering at the yearly event hosted by Alliance Bible Fellowship on April 22.

The special event aims to create a safe, fun and celebratory environment for individuals with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities and is coordinated each year by Anne Margaret and Ronny Wright, who began the event in 2014 as a way to celebrate individuals with disabilities and their families.

Joy Prom attendees celebrate 10th annual dance

