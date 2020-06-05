BOONE — The Jones House will continue offering private music lessons during the summer of 2020, but now in a virtual format, for instruments including banjo, guitar, fiddle, ukulele, mandolin and more.
Since stay-at-home measures were put into effect in March, the Jones House has adapted its music lessons through its Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians program to take place online.
“During this time, we have been exploring creative ways we can provide important cultural services to our community in a safe and responsible manner,” said Brandon Holder, cultural resources coordinator.
During the second half of the JAM spring semester, instruction switched to a virtual format that has included personalized instructional videos and group chat music lessons.
“Our music instructors deserve a lot of credit for their flexibility and dedication,” Holder said. “After receiving feedback from students and parents, we feel confident that virtual music lessons are a quality option for students looking to improve upon their skills over the summer.”
For summer music lessons, the Jones House will pair each student with an experienced local instructor based upon availability, instrument and skill level. Instructors will engage with students via weekly one-on-one video chat sessions, supplemented by individualized practice regimens.
“These private sessions will allow teachers to personally cater instruction according to a student’s specific ambitions and goals,” Holder said. “We are pleased to offer these lessons as a service to our community and as a way to connect individuals to the rich musical heritage of our region.”
More information about music lessons can be found at joneshouse.org. Questions can be directed to brandon.holder@townofboone.net.
