BOONE — The Jones House celebrated what would have been Doc Watson’s 100th birthday by honoring his legacy with an exhibition at the cultural resource center where he performed on multiple occasions.
The Jones House began its Doc Watson 100 Birthday Celebration on Thursday, March 2 by inviting musicians to a special bluegrass jam session. More than 30 people showed up with fiddles, guitars, banjos and other instruments to play some favorite Doc Watson tunes.
As part of the town’s First Friday Art Crawl on March 3 — Doc Watson’s official 100 birthday — the Mazie Jones Gallery held a reception to showcase the Doc Watson 100th exhibition.
Jones House staff and other community members involved in the area’s cultural resources pulled pictures, show posters, records, art pieces and curated Doc Watson playlists from their personal collections for the exhibition, which will be viewable through March 26.
Inspired by the legacy of Doc, High Country artists Jimmy Spruill painted an image of Doc and Merle Watson playing on the porch of the old Mast General Store that is now on display in the Mazie Jones Gallery as part of the exhibition. Spruill said he painted the image from an old photograph and added elements of his own.
Long-time fan of the father and son musicians, Spruill said he painted the picture of the men sitting on the steps of the store as a way to show the passing on of the tradition of bluegrass and folk music.
Taking 250 hours to complete the painting, Spruill said he added different elements — like raccoons under the porch — to further show the story of the musicians.
Town of Boone Cultural Resources Specialist Brad Farthing said the Jones House has been honored to continue the momentum in remembering Doc Watson’s legacy following his passing in 2012.
The Jones House, much like the rest of the High Country, holds the memory of Doc Watson close to its heart as he performed at the small venue numerous times throughout his career. In 2011, at the age of 88, Doc took the stage on the Jones House porch for what would be one of his final public performances.
Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson— a seven-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, National Medal of Arts and National Heritage Fellowship — took the roots music world by storm with his flat-picking and finger-picking guitar styles after being discovered while playing music on the sidewalks of downtown Boone.
His music introduced countless people across the world to the music of Appalachia, the community he was proud to be part of. Throughout his music career, Doc remained “just one of the people” who did endless good for communities across the High Country.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.