Records of Doc Watson line one of the walls in the Mazie Jones Gallery.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Jones House celebrated what would have been Doc Watson’s 100th birthday by honoring his legacy with an exhibition at the cultural resource center where he performed on multiple occasions.

The Jones House began its Doc Watson 100 Birthday Celebration on Thursday, March 2 by inviting musicians to a special bluegrass jam session. More than 30 people showed up with fiddles, guitars, banjos and other instruments to play some favorite Doc Watson tunes.

High Country artist Jimmy Spruill allowed the Jones House to include his painting of Doc and Merle Watson in the exhibition.
Photographs of Doc Watson from personal collections are included in the exhibition.
Jimmy Spruill posed with a bust of Doc Watson wearing a birthday hat.

