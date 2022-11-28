BOONE — The Jones House 2022 Fall Indoor Concert Series is closing out with a pair of not-to-be-missed concerts from two veterans of the music industry.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, North Carolina singer-songwriter David Childers will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert inside the Jones House, to wrap up his month-long art exhibition. On Saturday, Dec. 2, bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerrard will have a 7:30 pm concert, accompanied by a free workshop at 1 p.m.
A true North Carolina renaissance man – musician, singer, songwriter, visual artist, poet and historian – Childers is no stranger to Boone or the Jones House, but this will be his first performance inside the walls of the Mazie Jones Gallery, a perfect listening-room style venue for a singer-songwriter of Childers’s caliber.
Through both the art he creates and the music he writes and performs, Childers has a way of capturing the soul of rural Southern America. His songs paint a picture; his artwork tells a story. With more than a dozen studio albums and a growing collection of original folk art, Childers’s artistic repertoire continues to grow.
Visitors can view David Childers’s art exhibition throughout the month of November in the Mazie Jones Gallery, which is open to the public on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Gerrard is a compelling vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. With a career spanning over half a century, Gerrard has collaborated with many of bluegrass music greats and has received some of the industry’s highest awards and recognitions.
Gerrard is a trailblazer and a longtime advocate for bluegrass and traditional music, and she continues to release new music, perform, and teach. This is a rare chance for bluegrass fans (and music fans in general) to be in proximity to true greatness, with a concert in the intimate confines of the Mazie Jones Gallery.
Gerrard will also be hosting a free workshop called “Ensemble Dynamics – working together in a band.” Participants are invited to bring the own instruments and learn some hands-on tips and tricks from a living legend about what it takes to play in a band. The workshop begins at 1 p.m. and advanced registration is recommended.
Indoor Concerts at the Jones House are limited to 40 seats. Concert tickets are $20 and should be reserved in advance. Community members can reserve your spot in concerts and workshops by contacting Brandon Holder at (828) 268-6280 or brandon.holder@townofboone.net. Learn more about upcoming concerts and events at the Jones House at www.joneshouse.org.
