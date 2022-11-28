BOONE — The Jones House 2022 Fall Indoor Concert Series is closing out with a pair of not-to-be-missed concerts from two veterans of the music industry.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, North Carolina singer-songwriter David Childers will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert inside the Jones House, to wrap up his month-long art exhibition. On Saturday, Dec. 2, bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerrard will have a 7:30 pm concert, accompanied by a free workshop at 1 p.m.

