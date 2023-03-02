BOONE — The Jones House is celebrating Doc Watson and his contributions to the High Country on what would have been his 100 birthday.
The Jones House is beginning its Doc Watson 100 Birthday Celebration on Thursday, March 2 by inviting musicians to bring instruments of all kinds — guitars, fiddles, banjos and more — for a special jam session featuring some favorite Doc Watson tunes.
On Friday, March 3 — Doc Watson's official 100 birthday — the Mazie Jones Gallery will open from 5 to 7 p.m. showing the Doc Watson 100th exhibition. The free gallery reception will have cake, snacks and refreshments to kick-off the month long exhibit that showcases pictures, show posters, records, art pieces and curated Doc Watson playlists. The exhibition will be viewable through March 26.
The Jones House, much like the rest of the High Country, holds the memory of Doc Watson close to its heart as he performed at the small venue numerous times throughout his career. In 2011, at the age of 88, Doc took the stage on the Jones House porch for what would be one of his final public performances.
Doc Watson — a seven-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, National Medal of Arts and National Heritage Fellowship — took the roots music world by storm with his flat-picking and finger-picking guitar styles matched with his soulful baritone renderings of blues, country, gospel and folk tunes. His music introduced countless people across the world to the music of Appalachia, the community he was proud to be apart of.
In life and death, Doc is remembered as "just one of the people" who did endless good for communities across the High Country.
