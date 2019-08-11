The Men’s Connection Bible Study of Blowing Rock will host retired pastor Jim Henry from Orlando, Fla., for its 11th annual summer breakfast, which takes place Friday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. in the Evergreen Room at Chetola Resort.
“A beloved pastor for nearly 60 years, Jim Henry, now retired, has served the First Baptist Church in Orlando, Fla., since 1977,” a statement from the Men’s Connection Bible Study said. “Many in this area will remember him as interim minister of Mount Vernon Baptist Church a few years back.”
When Henry retired from First Baptist Church in Orlando, Fla., in 2006, the church had more than 13,000 members.
Henry is a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, a post which he held in 1994-95 and 1995-96, According to the convention, it has more than 51,000 member churches across America and is the second-largest denomination in America.
“The organizations he has been a part of as president, chairman, trustee or director are entirely too numerous to list, but suffice to say he has served his church an the Christian community with great distinction and honor,” the Men’s Connection Bible Study said.
Henry was honored by the city of Orlando and Orange County in 2002 with Jim Henry Day. After stepping away in 2006, Henry served as interim pastor at other churches, before helping to care for his wife Jeanette during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Jeanette died in February at the age of 79 after a seven-year battle.
“He has preached on seminary and college campuses and has spoken at various state and SBC conventions, pastor’s conferences, and other special meetings, including the Billy Graham School of Evangelism,” Henry’s website states.
Jim has two daughters, a son and five grandsons.
The summer breakfast event for the Men’s Connection Bible Study of Blowing Rock has hosted a special speaker each summer. Past years’ speakers include evangelist Anne Graham Lotz and Jewish evangelist and syndicated television host Sid Roth.
No ticket is required for entry and the event is open to men, women and children.
The Men’s Connection Bible Study of Blowing Rock holds weekly meetings every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola Resort. The group does a Bible study and holds a discussion of various life issues. The group usually attracts between 40 and 50 members during the summer season.
