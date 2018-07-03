BLOWING ROCK — Described as going “above and beyond” in his service to the town of Blowing Rock, Jim Clabough was honored as the Blowing Rock Citizen of the Year by the Blowing Rock Rotary Club June 25 at Chetola Resort.
A past president of the club, Clabough was noted for helping in the development of the Memorial Park Gazebo, leading the Blowing Rock Village Foundation, which has been proactive in the Mayview Beautification Project, serving on the board of directors for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, serving as the current treasurer of the Blowing Rock Historical Society and hosting international exchange students in his home for several years.
Greg Davis was named Rotarian of the Year. Davis was honored for stepping into the position of membership chairman mid-year and then re-organizing and creating many membership procedures. Davis is a past secretary, current board member, partook in the district conference and educating many clubs on different projects.
Joe Dyer was given the President’s Award for the numerous projects he’s involved in.
Wayne Holliday was honored by outgoing president Chuck Canady as someone who he said deserves more recognition. Canady said that Holliday is always working at the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show to make sure everyone’s schedule is right and has done so for seven years.
John Calvin was also honored by Canady for his work with the annual auction, saying he is someone “who is really out there on the firing line making it really happen.”
Members recognized for their efforts include Ray Pickett, Rob Mendel, Ashley Cook, Joe Dyer, Alice Salthouse, Greg Davis, Linda Slade, Virginia Vanstory, Sabine Miller, Charles Hardin, Richard Gambill, Bill Leahey, Ed Tausche and Kenneth Wehrmann.
Following the awards, the installation of Wehrmann as the new president occurred.
Virginia Vanstory ran down the list of accomplishments for the club in the 2017-18 fiscal year, which included being fourth in the district in funds raised, 20,000 meals packed for those in need, the annual auction raising over $34,000, raising $32,000 for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, having a sizable volunteer presence at Winterfest and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.