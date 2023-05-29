Moore and Shinn

Jerry Moore and George Shinn.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Jerry Moore, known as “Coach”, stopped by the Cornerstone Books of Boone on May 20 for a meet and greet.

The bookstore was recently purchased by former Charlotte Hornets owner, George Shinn. Both men of faith, Jerry is also known for being the coach with the most memorable upset in college football history, along with being inducted into Southern Conference Hall of Fame.

