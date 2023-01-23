Charlie&Company.2023.jpg

Charlie and Company will perform during WinterFest at the Green Park Inn. 

 Photo submitted

BLOWING ROCK — For the first time since 2020, “Jazz at WinterFest” comes back to the Green Park Inn Friday and Saturday nights, Jan. 27 and 28.

From 5 to 8 p.m. each evening, Charlie Ellis and his “Charlie and Company” trio continue their ongoing weekend gigs in the Historic Hotel of America’s lobby beside the Divide Lounge.

ToddWright.jpg

Todd Wright will perform during WinterFest at the Green Park Inn. 

