BLOWING ROCK — For the first time since 2020, “Jazz at WinterFest” comes back to the Green Park Inn Friday and Saturday nights, Jan. 27 and 28.
From 5 to 8 p.m. each evening, Charlie Ellis and his “Charlie and Company” trio continue their ongoing weekend gigs in the Historic Hotel of America’s lobby beside the Divide Lounge.
Also both nights at 6 p.m., local jazz great Todd Wright appears Friday with his trio and Saturday as a quartet in the hotel’s Chestnut Grille restaurant while diners enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner. Access to those performances is by dinner reservation only. Throughout the evening, Charlie and Company will perform during breaks between Todd Wright’s dining room sets.
Charlie Ellis is the High Country’s longtime piano man. Between 1972 and 1982, the Charlie Ellis Trio made Blowing Rock’s Jazz Parlor a classic, even legendary, nightspot. Currently, Charlie and Company, including Ellis's associates Dave Braun and Don Miller, perform Friday and Saturday nights in the lobby of the Green Park, the High Country’s grande dame hotel.
Todd Wright is a noted saxophonist, studio musician and director of jazz studies at Appalachian State in the university’s Hayes School of Music. He created the Appalachian Jazz Vocal Ensemble and directed it for 10 years. Wright has won many honors and played with many nationally noteworthy musicians, including Dr. Billy Taylor, Joe Williams, Benny Golson, Clark Terry and others. He performed just last week with Freda Payne in her tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in Newton, North Carolina.
Wright appears in many formats depending on the venue. This weekend, Wright appears on sax Friday with a trio, Steve Davidowski on piano/keyboards, and Adam booker on bass. Saturday’s quartet includes Andy Page on guitar, Adam Booker on bass, and Rick Cline on drums.
For more information about the events, Green Park’s Friday and Saturday menus, and reservations, call the hotel at (828) 414-9230 or visit greenparkinn.com.
