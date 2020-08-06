ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The fourth annual James Fisher Memorial Foundation International Grand Prix will not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s organizer, Preserve Communities, announced on Aug. 3. The event was scheduled to take place at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock for the second year in a row on Sept. 19.
In lieu of the in-person event, Preserve Communities is launching a matching donation campaign to raise money for the Hunger and Health Coalition located in Boone. All donations will be made through the James Fisher Memorial Foundation.
“While we are disappointed that we cannot host our annual Grand Prix this September, the health and safety of all involved is our number one priority,” said Jack Fisher, CEO and founder of Preserve Communities. “This is a challenging time and we hope our matching campaign can provide some relief to families in the Blowing Rock community. We are hopeful that we’ll see a return to our beloved event in 2021.”
Preserve Communities will match donations up to $25,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Hunger and Health Coalition. For every $1 donated, the organization is able to purchase $5 worth of food to help these families. The matching campaign will run until Aug. 17.
To learn more about the matching campaign and to make a donation, visit https://jamesfisherfoundation.org/.
