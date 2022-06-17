BLOWING ROCK — If there is a common denominator to Jack Hamrick’s oil painting, it is human psychology. Maybe it was the unexplained disruptions in his childhood that drove him to create energy with color.
Hamrick was a featured artist in the Artists in Residence series at Blowing Rock’s Edgewood Cottage, produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
The now retired special education teacher in Columbia, S.C., has lived in Blowing Rock for the last 10 years, finding it a welcome respite from the oppressive lowland heat — and with what he describes as the finest horse-riding trails to be found anywhere.
“The Cone Manor Estate trails were made for carriages, they have good drainage, and they are well maintained by the National Park Service. If a tree falls, it doesn’t stay there for very long!” said Hamrick.
No starving artist
A tall, athletic frame houses a thoughtful, often introspective persona in Hamrick.
“I started painting when I was seven years old,” he explains, with a twinkle in his eye that suggests something else is coming. “But I didn’t have the courage to go to art school and then become a starving artist. So, I studied psychology, became a special education teacher and painted on the side.”
But that isn’t quite the whole story. Hamrick worked with emotionally disturbed or distressed students in Columbia. He said they were often angry, non-verbal and mostly from inner city backgrounds. Many young, African American boys are skeptical when first meeting a White guy who looks like a cop, Hamrick admitted.
“Actually, I use art in the classroom, too, to make connections with my students. Sit down and start sketching or painting or making something, and soon they are gravitating toward that creativity. Once we find common ground, I become a surrogate parent, of sorts. It happened almost every time,” said Hamrick. “That was a great experience and I miss the kids.”
Were my parents running from the Mob?
Ask Hamrick where he grew up and it is the start of an unexplained mystery that is unlikely to ever be solved since both of his parents passed away several years ago.
Ostensibly, Hamrick explained, his father was a chiropractor — but most chiropractors build a local practice. They don’t move every three or four years. And, Hamrick said, they didn’t just move, but were uprooted.
“I was the oldest male child of seven kids. Our moves happened abruptly, in the middle of the night and taking virtually nothing with us. My parents collaborated each time in saying it was a great opportunity for a new adventure, but every time it was to some remote location. When I was seven, in the middle of the night all nine of us boarded a freighter bound for Brisbane, Australia. It took about a month to cross the ocean. At seven years old, for my siblings and I it was somewhat of an adventure, standing in the bow of the ship with the ocean spray in our faces and all. The crew even built us a pool on the deck. Once to Brisbane, we moved to a very rural location on the outskirts of the city. Very remote,” said Hamrick.
Hamrick said they were in Australia for about four years, then it was back to the States for three years. Then, suddenly, they were all on another freighter, headed for Barcelona, Spain. They moved to a remote location in the Pyrenees Mountains, the Basque region between France and Spain.
“What made these moves the most curious is that there was never any plan once we arrived. No job, nothing. Neither my mother nor my father spoke French or Spanish when we moved to the Basque region. Were we really going on a new adventure, or escaping?” asked Hamrick, rhetorically.
He described his wife as a radiologist with a clinical mind that dwelled on facts.
“At one point, my wife asked my mother about all of the moves and Mom got very evasive. She never answered the question,” said Hamrick. “I wonder whether my parents had something nefarious going on. Were they running from the Mob, loan sharks, the IRS, another government agency, or unhappy customers? We will never know.”
Ultimately, it is safe to say that the disruptive childhood had an influence on Hamrick and his art.
“Can you imagine what it is like to experience those disruptions, especially for a bunch of kids? We all have handled it differently, I suppose. One of my sisters became so enamored with Australia that she found a way to move back there, many years later. I think a couple of my siblings think a nomadic life is normal. Others have settled in one location, determined not to move, ever. They didn’t want to do that to their families,” said Hamrick. “I started studying psychology.”
Forgetting football
After returning to the States from Spain, Hamrick found his way to St. Leo University, a small Catholic institution northeast of Tampa.
“I played football at St. Leo, hoping to get some attention and maybe go to a larger school to play,” Hamrick said. “I was a linebacker and defensive end. But I soon realized that football at St. Leo just created a paycheck for the university. Every big school in Florida seemed eager to schedule tiny St. Leo for their homecoming or another celebratory weekend, and write St. Leo a big check as an appearance fee. Once I realized that, I was having none of it.”
Once he wasn’t being mauled by bloodthirsty Seminoles, Gators, and Tigers or swamped by Hurricanes, Hamrick focused on studying psychology, still painting on the side.
Complementary colors
“I started painting when I was seven and sold my first piece when I was nine, which was pretty exciting, a dramatic moment,” he said.
How has studying psychology influenced his painting?
“That is actually a great question because it has, and in some big ways,” Hamrick said. “My use of color in my paintings is very intentional. There are complementary colors and they are on opposites sides of the color wheel. Red and green. Orange and purple. Blue and yellow. Pairing complementary colors evokes a visceral response in human beings.”
Hamrick explained that human beings evolved from monochromatic beginnings, whether a jungle, forest, tundra or desert. People with any kind of visual acuity would notice anything foreign to the landscape, perhaps a color or a shape. That would trigger a fight or flee response, with survival of course the goal. Those who survived, passed on that DNA through the years. Complementary colors, as it has evolved, trigger that visceral response.
Pointing to a simple painting of the sky with clouds edged in yellow, red and gold, most people couldn’t explain why Hamrick’s social media guru, his wife, reported a spike in “hits” for the piece compared to other painting on display on his website.
“It is the complementary colors,” Hamrick said.
Moving to another painting that a Blowing Rock couple had just bought during this interview but agreed to leave it at Edgewood Cottage through his exhibition, Hamrick pointed to subtle reds and greens as well as more overt blue and yellow pairings.
“It is the complementary colors,” he repeated. “Say you go to an art show with 100 tents, each with very realistic landscapes. You go by each one but then you come to one that really grabs your attention. You have that visceral reaction. Very subtly, the heart beats faster, your respiration rate increases, you may break out into a sweat. It is the complementary colors. They create energy.”
The Artists in Residence series runs from May to mid-September with a different artist or artists each week. The exhibitions at Edgewood Cottage are open daily, with free admission, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In many cases, the art is available for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.