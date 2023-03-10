Beppe Gambetta 6 small.jpeg

On Sunday, March 12, Beppe Gambetta’s life trajectory comes full circle when he arrives in Boone to perform at the Jones House. The show will take place at 4 p.m.

 Photo Michael Schlueter

When Beppe Gambetta was growing up in his native Italy, he began his guitar journey as a kid by learning the nylon string classical guitar genre, derived from the centuries of guitar history that existed in Europe and other parts of the world. Then, as a teenager, Gambetta went down the Led Zeppelin wormhole that most kids experienced during those heady rock & roll days of the early 1970s.

Gambetta’s guitar playing and his life’s direction changed, however, when he heard the music of Doc Watson for the first time by chance. For Gambetta, the sound of the artistry of our local musical hero from here in Boone/Deep Gap stopped him in his tracks when he encountered the very first notes of Watson’s guitar playing on a record player 4,500 miles from the High Country.

One of Beppe Gambetta’s heroes is Doc Watson.

“When I was a teenager I heard Doc Watson and my life changed in Italy,” said Gambetta.
Beppe Gambetta is a guitar virtuoso.

