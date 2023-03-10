When Beppe Gambetta was growing up in his native Italy, he began his guitar journey as a kid by learning the nylon string classical guitar genre, derived from the centuries of guitar history that existed in Europe and other parts of the world. Then, as a teenager, Gambetta went down the Led Zeppelin wormhole that most kids experienced during those heady rock & roll days of the early 1970s.
Gambetta’s guitar playing and his life’s direction changed, however, when he heard the music of Doc Watson for the first time by chance. For Gambetta, the sound of the artistry of our local musical hero from here in Boone/Deep Gap stopped him in his tracks when he encountered the very first notes of Watson’s guitar playing on a record player 4,500 miles from the High Country.
“When I was a teenager I heard Doc Watson and my life changed in Italy,” said Gambetta. “I played a little bit of Italian classical music as a child when I joined a school children’s orchestra for a few years, and then I was a Led Zeppelin boy. But what changed my life and influenced my life was Doc Watson. I first heard him when I was about 16 or 17 years old and that ended my Led Zeppelin phase. It started my Doc Watson phase, which has lasted until now. At the time, a friend of ours brought as a present an album recorded at the Newport Folk Festival, and on that album there were two songs by Doc Watson in the early stage of his career. The best way I can describe it is when you see the woman of your life, and you see that she fits what you have always wanted, and you understand it in just a few minutes. For me, it was the same when I heard the music of Doc Watson. I knew that was the style that I wanted to play.”
For Gambetta, that is when his flatpicking guitar journey began, yet there was only one record store in his town in Italy that featured imported albums. Luckily, however, that import record bin included recordings by Doc Watson.
Gambetta worked relentlessly to figure out Watson’s style of playing the guitar, back during the time when there were no instructional videos available nor was there an internet. But, he persisted and became an acclaimed flatpick guitarist in his own right. In fact, years later, Gambetta wrote the first-ever Italian language instructional booklet on how to play in the flatpick guitar style, which has influenced generations of European musicians since.
On Sunday, March 12, Beppe Gambetta’s life trajectory comes full circle when he arrives in Boone to perform at the Jones House. The show will take place at 4 p.m., and tickets are $20. Due to limited seating, it is best to reserve a seat by calling (828) 268-6280 or go to joneshouse.org. The venue is located at 604 W. King Street in Boone.
Gambetta will also be hosting a free guitar workshop at the Jones House before the concert at 1 p.m.
After Gambetta began his flatpick guitar journey so far away from where the style originated, in 1985 he made the pilgrimage to a bluegrass festival in Georgia where he could finally see his hero Watson perform in person. His pre-show excitement and anticipation was palpable.
“For me, learning to play the flatpick guitar style only by listening to records was a different process and a most complicated journey,” said Gambetta. “So, you can understand how incredible it was for me when I finally was able to come to the United States for the first time in 1985 and go to a bluegrass festival in Dahlonega, Georgia. The lineup also included Norman Blake, Tony Rice, Hot Rize and John Hartford and so many of the greatest players. I will always remember that during that festival, I got to shake the hand of Doc Watson.”
Gambetta would go on to play with Watson at MerleFest and he has performed here in Boone once before.
“I visited Boone about six years ago in the summer just once and I enjoyed having the possibility to sit on the bench next to Doc at his statue as it was an important thing for me,” said Gambetta. “Boone is close to Deep Gap, and I hope to pay my respects to Doc while there as it is the right time to do it. I went to Doc’s funeral and met his brother David Watson, who was really a gracious person.”
Gambetta figured out a long time ago that the best route for his career would be to not be a Doc Watson clone, trying to play exactly like him, but instead it was better to create his own style of flatpicking influenced by his Italian upbringing and his influence from Watson. Recently, Gambetta’s autobiography — called “Declarations Of Love” — was finally released in the English language. That book and his latest album “Where The Wind Blows” (Dove Tia O Vento) can be found at beppegambetta.com.
“At my concert, while playing the music of Doc Watson and celebrating him, I will also play a song that talks about my encounters meeting with the great Fathers of bluegrass, and Doc Watson is a part of that, of course,” said Gambetta. “The song is called ‘Wise Old Man’ and it is a part of my latest album. This song will be an important part of this program in Boone because it represents what I feel about these great Fathers of our music. Meanwhile, tomorrow (March 3), is exactly the 100th birthday of Doc Watson and I already have my bottle of prosecco ready to be opened so I can celebrate him with everyone else.”
