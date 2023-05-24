BOONE — The Islamic Center of Boone celebrated the end of Ramadan with a community gathering that brought together folks from all walks of life.
Ramadan was observed from sundown on Wednesday, March 22, until Friday, April 21, and is often concluded with a gathering. Despite the delay in celebrating, the Islamic Center of Boone hosted more than 50 people to enjoy a meal and community on Saturday, May 20, at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park.
Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide. During Ramadan, it is traditional to fast from sunrise to sunset; in addition to refraining from consuming food or water, it is customary for those participating to prioritize their faith throughout the month and come together in gratitude at the end of the month.
When planning the celebration, members at the Islamic Center reached out to the community to extend invitations to those who supported them. From officers with the Boone Police Department to Rabbi Alty from the Temple of the High Country, all faiths, ages and backgrounds were represented at the community gathering.
“It’s a time of festivity. It’s a time to celebrate and what better way to celebrate than to celebrate with everyone else,” center President Khurram Tariq said. “(The community) become a part of my extended family, and so when it’s time for us to celebrate, I want them to be there. And we can celebrate with them and when it’s their turn — if they’re celebrating something, we’ll go ahead and eat good food and break bread with them.”
Traditional cultural food was shared and served alongside barbecue favorites like mac and cheese and chips. After eating, attendees chatted with old friends and met new ones while children played on the playground.
“I think your celebration is not complete until you invite all your family and friends — and these are our friends who have become our families,” Tariq said.
