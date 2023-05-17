Music on the Lawn

The Music on the Lawn crowd enjoys a Friday in front of the Inn at the Ragged Gardens with the popular High Country band Soul Benefactor at a previous year’s concert series.

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK — The High Country is fortunate to have many outdoor live music events here, which pop up once the warmer weather arrives. In Blowing Rock, it is the beautiful, grassy yard at the 12-room Inn At Ragged Gardens and connected Best Cellar restaurant that becomes the weekly meeting place filled with the sounds of live music on Friday afternoons.

The Music On The Lawn concert series at the Inn at Ragged Gardens takes place at 203 Sunset Drive, which is just two blocks from Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock. Best Cellars restaurant sets up an outdoor bar on one of the side yards during the shows, which makes it convenient for all who want to enjoy a drink while listening and dancing to the performing bands. The Music On The Lawn series is also a place to mingle, reconnect with others and to even network a little bit.

Listening on the lawn

Music lovers gathered at the Inn at the Ragged Gardens in Blowing Rock at a previous year’s Concerts on the Lawn series.

