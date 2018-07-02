Ponds POA
celebrates 25 years
FOSCOE — U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx attended the 25th anniversary of The Ponds Property Owners Association in early June and presented certificates of recognition to the founders and longtime residents of the neighborhood on N.C. Highway 105.
Foxx recognized the small community as “a hidden gem” in the mountains and spoke of the importance of community spirit in the daily lives of Americans.
Foxx grew up in the area and before being elected to Congress was a member of the faculty at Appalachian State University, where several of the residents and guests at the event are employed.
While she had a “very humble” life as a child, Foxx said her family and community helped her to get an education, and succeed in business and in politics.
Anyone in America can do the same, she said.
Those honored at the event were the officers of the first board of directors of the association: Clyde Platt, James Bramuchi and Joseph Yoder. Certificates also were given to those who have owned or lived at The Ponds for more than 20 years.
Watauga students
awarded scholarships from Blue Ridge Energy
BOONE — Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $33,000 in college scholarships to 12 students across its service area seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships are part of the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track program designed to help high school students better prepare for acceptance into the college of their dreams. The scholarships are renewable and total up to $4,000 each.
In Watauga County, three students received a total of $8,000. The recipients are: Isabella Templeton, daughter of Catherine Templeton, $2,000 to attend Mary Baldwin University; Heather Miller, daughter of Annette and Dale Miller, $2,000 to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University; and Montana Mills, daughter of Rebecca and Travis Johnson, $4,000 to attend Appalachian State University.
Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track students begin preparing for college in their freshman or sophomore year and develop leadership, interview and public speaking skills while preparing for the college acceptance process. As seniors, Leadership Track students are invited to apply for renewable scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.
This year marks the 59th year Blue Ridge Energy has awarded college scholarships. To date, 462 area students and citizens have received $478,000 to help them attend the college of their choice.
Boone students named
to UNC Asheville’s
Chancellor’s/Dean’s List
ASHEVILLE — The following students from Boone have been named to UNC Asheville’s fall Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List: Lily Cavanaugh, Chancellor’s List; Teri Church, Dean’s List; Laura Anne Fanatico, Dean’s List; and Scout Smith, Dean’s List.
The Chancellor’s List is made up of full-time students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s List is made up of full-time students who have achieved between 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average.
Rogers named to Dean’s List at UW-Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Chris Rogers from Boone has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“We are very proud of all the students who have made the Dean’s List,” said Susan Elrod, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Their efforts represent months of hard work and dedication to academic excellence, and this recognition is well deserved.”
McKenzie named dean
of Appalachian’s Cratis D. Williams School of
Graduate Studies
BOONE — Michael “Mike” McKenzie, interim associate provost and chief research officer at Winston-Salem State University, will be the next dean of the Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies at Appalachian State University. His appointment will become effective July 1.
McKenzie replaces Max C. Poole, who served as dean of the graduate school since 2014 and retired in April.
“I look forward to working with Mike as he serves the entire campus community through the significant work of the Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies,” said Darrell P. Kruger, provost and executive vice chancellor at Appalachian. “His extensive experience in a variety of areas and roles will help advance the school’s mission of supporting the academic and professional development of our graduate students.”
McKenzie has held the position of interim associate provost and chief research officer at WSSU since 2017. He is also professor of exercise science in WSSU’s School of Health Sciences, and has served in a number of other roles at the university, including associate dean for student research, chair of the exercise physiology department, director of the university’s honors/scholars program and director of undergraduate research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.