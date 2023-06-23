Western North Carolina has always been a rich and deep source of Appalachian roots music. Bluegrass music as we know it today, however, did not officially come into existence until 1945 in post-World War II Nashville when Kentucky’s Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys band added new member Earl Scruggs, who grew up in Shelby, NC. Scruggs had perfected an innovative game-changing three-finger style of playing the banjo that was the last important piece of the bluegrass genre’s puzzle.
Scruggs, however, who was born in the 1920s, was taught how to play the banjo by his mother, who was a part of the generation that played Appalachian roots music at the beginning of the 1900s. In Western North Carolina and elsewhere, the sound that would become bluegrass music was evolving and percolating in the mountains for centuries beforehand.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before.

