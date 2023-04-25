BOONE — Eat tamales, listen to good music and participate in a silent auction at the Watauga County Immigrant Justice Coalition’s first Cinco de Mayo celebration and fundraising event at Booneshine Brewing Co.
The evening will feature performances from local talents Las Rosas y el Clavel, Los Viejitos, Meredith Sanchez and DJ Lovlov on May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Q’Pasa Appalachia, Immigrant Mountaineers Movement, New Arrivals Institute, Latin Hispanic Alliance, The Bridge International and Farmworker Advocacy Network will be tabling during the event to give out resources.
The Immigrant Justice Coalition’s goal for this event is to raise funds for its scholarship fund, which has helped immigration-affected Watauga High School students seek a higher education, and its emergency fund for families and individuals that are going through an urgent need in the community.
To learn more about the organization and opportunities to volunteer, visit ijcboone.weebly.com.
Event sponsors include Sabeing, Espresso News, First Community Bank, Los Tres Reyes, Lucky Penny, Mast General Store and all the other businesses and individuals that donated items for the silent auction.
