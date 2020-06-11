BOONE — The Hunger and Health Coalition announced in May that the agency hired Morgan Brear as a new pharmacy technician.
The Hunger and Health Coalition stated it was beyond excited to have her Brear’s skills and passion as part of the pharmacy team. Brear graduated in May from Appalachian State University with a degree in public health.
“I am completing my internship with the Hunger and Health Coalition that I began in January and am very excited and honored to be able to stay and join the staff full-time as a pharmacy technician,” Brear said. “After volunteering a bit with the F.A.R.M. Cafe in Boone last year, I really started to see how important nonprofit work is and how much I enjoy being a part of it.”
She said that she knew he passion lied with the nonprofit sector, and has fallen in love with Watauga County during her time here. The Hunger and Health Coalition stated that it looked forward to community members meeting Brear during her time with the agency.
