BOONE – The Hunger and Health Coalition invites the public to a night of dancing, fun and entertaining Halloween costumes at its fifth annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Oct. 25.
The event is taking place from 6:30 until 11 p.m. at the Harvest House in Boone, located at 247 Boone Heights Drive. As its largest fundraising event, Hunger and Health Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Young said people look forward to the event all year. She added that she believes it is the only official Halloween party for adults in the High Country.
Young added that the Masquerade Ball is a way for the community to engage with HHC to provide for “our High Country family.”
People can expect a party atmosphere with lots of dancing at the event, as well as performances by the Appalachian Musical Theatre Ensemble. Young said HHC staff are abuzz with excitement as they plan for months for the event and all love Halloween.
“It’s this really fun, playful holiday that brings the community together in fun and unique ways,” Young said. “It brings out a playful side in people. It’s fun to let go of the stresses of the day to day that I think we’re in with work or our family, and just let less loose and enjoy the creativity of becoming someone else for the night.”
The night includes a costume contest with prizes awarded to the most creative, funniest, most unique, scariest and best overall costumes. Young said she has seen a person dressed as a cereal killer (with boxes of cereal attached), the bride of Frankenstein, Tinker Bell, steam punk attire as well as people dressed as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
“We have guests who have said they started planning their costume immediately after last year,” Young said. “People get really into it.”
Costumes are not required to attend the ball, though. Young said people can wear a mask, wear a nice suit or dress or simply come as they are.
According to Young, the event typically garners nearly $30,000 for HHC. This year the organization hopes to raise close to $40,000.
“This fundraising event is essential to helping us provide nutritious, healthy food and important medications to our vulnerable neighbors who struggle every day to take care of their families,” Young said. “Concern by the team at the Hunger and Health Coalition increases this time of year because seasonal employment is drawing to a close. There will be a greater demand for our services, straining our resources to the maximum.”
An auction will also be offered at the event with the help of Jenny Miller as an auctioneer. The auction will open at 8:30 p.m., and bidders will have the opportunity to partner with HHC to sponsor food and pharmacy programs. — such as the backpack program, medications for high blood pressure and heart disease, firewood for heating and cooking as well healthy food items for children and adults.
“No amount is too small to help us feed the High Country,” according to HHC.
Tickets for the event are $30 and can be bought by calling the Hunger and Health Coalition at (828) 262-1628 or by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/the-hunger-and-health-coalitions-5th-annual-masquerade-ball-tickets-65036019485. The ticket includes drinks and food by local restaurants. Those under 18 are not allowed at the event, and child care is not provided.
To volunteer or become an event sponsor, call Anita Wilson at (828) 262-1628.
