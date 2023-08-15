BOONE — The Hunger and Health Coalition raised more than $22,000 at the 9th Annual Masquerade Ball, which was held Aug. 5 at App State’s North End Zone Facility.
“It was amazing! We were completely blown away by the support and generosity of our community,” said said HHC Executive Director Jenn Bass. “We were not too sure what to expect because we changed things a little bit this year with the location, timing, and attire. We didn’t want to get our hopes up, but boy did we blast it out of the water! The venue was stunning, our decoration crew created extravagant centerpieces and there were multiple photo opportunities. The live band we chose was 10/10 they had everyone out on the dance floor, they were so good that we went ahead and booked them for next year. We had a true meal this year where guest could pick from salmon, roasted chicken and then a mixture of sides that includes creamy mash potatoes, summer vegetables and asparagus. I could go on and on about the night, but it really was so incredible!”
