BOONE — The Hunger and Health Coalition is welcoming back two exciting events this fall.
“We are elated to be able to welcome our community back for these two incredible, action-packed events,” said executive director Elizabeth Young in a statement. “It has been a trying year for our entire Watauga County community. We are excited to be able to spread some cheer and celebrate."
Last year, with the help of Chetola Sporting Reserve, the HHC hosted its very first Fall Blast Tournament — a clay shooting competition held at the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain Club.
“Mark your calendars because our second Annual Fall Blast will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25,” Young said.
Much like last year, teams will consist of four players. Team registration is $300 and includes access to guns as well as breakfast and lunch. Exciting prizes and a silent auction will round out the tournament. All playing levels are welcome.
A community wide Halloween fan favorite, the Masquerade Ball, will also be back this year. Scheduled for Oct. 29, the event is a beloved tradition in the High Country.
“We were so disappointed to not be able to host the Masquerade Ball last year,” volunteer coordinator, Terri Niederhammer said. “Over the years we have seen so many community members come out to the event, dance, celebrate and have a wonderful time. Our team is thrilled to be able to host this tradition once again."
Terri said there will be a costume contest, so attendees should bring their "A game."
This year’s ball will be held at The Mill at Rock Creek located just a few miles down N.C. 194. Details and ticket will be listed on the HHC’s website and social media pages at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
The pandemic not only cancelled a number of events for the Hunger and Health Coalition last year, but also drew an increase of clients needing food assistance.
“These events mean everything to our organization,” Young said. “We are able to keep food on our shelves and dispense life- saving medications thanks to the kindness of participants. Our work is not possible without our community’s generosity.”
To purchase tickets for both events and to find out more information visit: www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/events-1.
