WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its latest attraction: the Devil’s Stairs motorcycle ride, an approximately 80-mile loop starting and ending in West Jefferson and based on a local folk tale. The route weaves through the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and features great pavement, technical curves and gorgeous High Country scenery.
In addition to Ashe County, the route will also take riders through Trade, Boone and Todd. Sharp’s Falls Dam, Worth’s Chapel, the Trade Grist Mill, Appalachian State University, the former railroad boomtown of Todd and scenic stretches alongside the ancient New River are just some of the highlights to be enjoyed on the way.
As for the Chamber’s interest in the project, Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt noted the economic impact of the mototourism sector.
“We’re already seeing in the first week that it will have a very positive impact and bring a completely new audience to the county to enjoy our amazing scenery and amenities,” said Honeycutt.
With other famous rides such as the Snake and the Back of the Dragon nearby, the Chamber hopes that riders will make Ashe County their hub for lodging, dining, and shopping, even while also taking advantage of all the rides our region has to offer.
While area residents may already be familiar with local lore surrounding the ride’s name, Honeycutt credits Chuck Olive with having the idea for the route.
“Being an avid mototourist, Chuck and his wife, Shannon, know that motorcyclists travel and go to areas specifically for curving roads and beautiful scenery, and while there, they go to restaurants, shop, and spend the night. The ride was completely his idea, and he brought it to the Chamber as a possible tourism-generating opportunity, on which we’ve followed up with a website, videos, and social media initiatives. We are already seeing fantastic results,” Honeycutt shared.
To learn more about the Devil’s Stairs ride, visit devilstairs.com or cruise to Devil’s Stairs Park, located at 856 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson. The park serves as the beginning and end of the route and offers a photo opportunity, informational kiosks, and picnic tables at which riders can unwind.
Although savvy motorcyclists have cruised Ashe County’s roads for years, the Chamber now seeks to spread the word about one more reason to love Ashe County, the coolest corner of North Carolina. With so many unique offerings and incredible scenery for riders to enjoy, the Devil’s Stairs route is undoubtedly the hottest ride in the coolest corner.
