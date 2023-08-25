BOONE — The Hospitality House has announced the third in a four-part “Savor the Summer” Food Truck Rodeo series — fun-filled community events featuring multiple food trucks, local food prepared in their Community Kitchen, games, activities, and a free farmers market featuring produce from their organic gardens.

The event, and everything in it, is completely free and will take place on Thursday, Aug .31, in the upper parking lot of 338 Brook Hollow Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

  

